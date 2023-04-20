Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after buying an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347,936 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 770.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,266 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,592,000 after purchasing an additional 122,123 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.42.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

