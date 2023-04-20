Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

