Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,372,608 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

