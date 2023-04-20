iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

