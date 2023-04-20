Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 338 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 214.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 225.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $265,199.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,931 shares of company stock worth $11,523,976. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.44.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $262.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.41 and its 200-day moving average is $225.58. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.