Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 456.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average is $105.02. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $123.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

