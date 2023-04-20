Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth $8,347,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31.

