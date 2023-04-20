Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,839 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the third quarter valued at $1,659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Trading Up 0.5 %

EPV opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides a daily leveraged inverse (-2x) exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of European developed markets equities. EPV was launched on Jun 18, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

