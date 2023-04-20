Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,045,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,712,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health Trading Down 5.3 %

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

ELV opened at $457.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

