Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Boosted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $227.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

