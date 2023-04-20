Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 193 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $209.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.96.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $202.00 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.67 and a 200 day moving average of $203.58. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

