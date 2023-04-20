Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

