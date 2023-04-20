Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,619,000 after buying an additional 258,658 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

