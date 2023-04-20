Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 3,002 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FHLC opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $67.22.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.