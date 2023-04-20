Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COP opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
