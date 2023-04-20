Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 393 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 978,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,699,000 after purchasing an additional 150,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,777,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.2 %

SCI stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

