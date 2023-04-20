Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 826 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AES by 3,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $31,799,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AES Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.86%.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

