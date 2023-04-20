First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.