Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $549,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 185,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $178.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

