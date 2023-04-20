Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 7,682 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $460,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

