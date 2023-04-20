Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

