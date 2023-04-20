Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $572,000 Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,493 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,328,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $858,478,000 after purchasing an additional 229,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after buying an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $540,189,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,891,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $251,322,000 after buying an additional 864,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

