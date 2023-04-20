Dfpg Investments LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Alico worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 1,503.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 77.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 1,068.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of Alico stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a P/E ratio of -270.11 and a beta of 0.80. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Alico Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -222.22%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

