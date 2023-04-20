Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $621,000 in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Perrigo by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Perrigo by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

