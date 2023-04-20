Dfpg Investments LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $185.36 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $190.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.24 and a 200-day moving average of $170.16.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

