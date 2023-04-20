Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $17,905,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $16,092,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 139,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 147.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 81,805 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Articles

