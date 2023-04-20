iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $519.47 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

