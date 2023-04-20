Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 119 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $136.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $163.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

