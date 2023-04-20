New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $110.36.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

