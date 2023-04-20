The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $470.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $460.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $336.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

