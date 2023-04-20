The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $336.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.93. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Field & Main Bank grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

