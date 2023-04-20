The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $414.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $429.00 to $414.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $390.79.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $336.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.55 and its 200-day moving average is $346.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.