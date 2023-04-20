United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $434.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $378.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $415.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.05. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 42.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,917,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in United Rentals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in United Rentals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

