Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 15,438 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

