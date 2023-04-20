Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $656,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

