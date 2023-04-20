Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $214.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.49.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

