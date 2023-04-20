Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $14,311,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PJT Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PJT opened at $73.62 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $279.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

