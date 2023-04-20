Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 441,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,571,000 after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $79.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.