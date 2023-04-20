6,112 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.95. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

