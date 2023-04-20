8,005 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

