Welch & Forbes LLC Has $137,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 40.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.40%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.