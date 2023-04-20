Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires Shares of 3,635 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $11,303,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

See Also

