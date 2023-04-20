3,675 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

