Welch & Forbes LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,563.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PDP opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

