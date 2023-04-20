Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2,918,646.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after buying an additional 2,860,274 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $70,079,000 after buying an additional 1,358,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in eBay by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,489 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after buying an additional 1,128,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

eBay Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

