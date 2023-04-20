Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 507 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

