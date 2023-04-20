STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

STERIS Stock Up 1.6 %

STE opened at $186.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.