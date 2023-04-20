iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 175.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GOVT stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

