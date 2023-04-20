Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,299 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

