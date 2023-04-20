Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,907,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $480,740,000 after acquiring an additional 97,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $192.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.40.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.39.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

